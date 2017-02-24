Karachi mayor gets passport back: ATC

Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered to return the passport to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar for travelling abroad.

ATC Karachi, while accepting Akhtar’s plea of permission to go abroad and returning his passport to him, has ordered that passport must be returned to the accused against furnishing Rs 2 million surety bonds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had ordered Waseem Akhtar to file his passport with it when he was granted a bail in the case of facilitating treatment to terrorists.

Waseem Akhtar had filed a petition in the court that he wanted to go abroad, therefore, his passport must be returned, and he would face the cases on return.