Kanye West to launch make-up for men, women

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly planning to launch a new cosmetic line inspired by his late mother Donda West.

According to a source, West has already filed legal documents declaring his intention to produce ‘DONDA’ brand make-up, perfumes, lotion and other cosmetics.

West’s cosmetic line will reportedly be for both men and women.

“Kanye will have a women’s collection and a men’s collection. He is a ground breaking sort of guy and believes the future is in men’s makeup,” the source told Naughty Gossip website.

“He wears make-up and so do his friends. He thinks all men are going to be wearing it soon and wants to be ahead of the curve. Appearance is very important to Kanye. He wants all guys to look great,” the source added.