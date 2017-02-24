Karachi: prominent figures on IS hit list

A hit list of 11 prominent personalities had been recovered from the laptop of terrorists killed during an operation in Manghopir area of Karachi.

The hit list contained names of several important figures; apart from the list, arms, hand grenade, laptop and a motorbike was also recovered.

On a tip-off, the police raided a hideout in Manghopir area of Karachi on Friday, where the terrorists started firing at the police party, leaving one of the personal injured.

The police retaliated and gunned-down 2 terrorists, while their accomplices fled the scene.

SSP Nasir Aftab said that the killed terrorists were identified as Saifullah and Hanif affiliated with the Islamic State (IS). He further said that the terrorists were involved in the killing of DSP Fayaz Shakri among their crimes.

The police recovered a laptop which contained a list of government and police officers along with pictures of their vehicles and houses. The terrorists wanted to target the government and police officers.

The list included names of Hassan Abbas Rizvi, who is brother of MQM leader Hyder Abbas Rizvi, Dr Amir Liaquat, Jibran Nasir, DSP Mehdi Imam, SSP Rao Anwar and other police officials.