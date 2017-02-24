Interpol seeks explanation on treason charges against MQM founder

ISLAMABAD: The Interpol on Friday sought explanation from Pakistan on the treason charges against Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain till March 13.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Interpol, in its reply to a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) letter, asked Pakistan to explain the treason charges against the MQM founder.

In its letter, the Interpol also stated that it did not act over religious and political matters.

Officials at the Ministry of Interior said Pakistan would explain the matter by due date.

The Interior Ministry had approved the request of FIA to issue ‘red warrants’ for the MQM founder and his extradition through the Interpol in the hate speech case.

The anti-terrorism court had ordered to ensure presence of the MQM founder on the next hearing in the case.