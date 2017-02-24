Instructor, trainee killed in plane crash

The pilot and co-pilot of a training aircraft were killed in an accident on the Faisalabad airport runway on Friday.

The flight instructor attempted an emergency landing soon after the plane took off but could not manage control the plane, crashing onto the runway. The plane was destroyed on impact, killing Flight Instructor Maaz and Trainee Pilot Mohammad Ahmad.

Investigations are still underway to determine why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death the instructor and trainee pilot. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.