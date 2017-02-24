India okays $2.5b missile deal with Israel

India has approved a $2.5 billion deal to jointly develop a medium range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) system with Israel, The Hindu has reported.

This is the latest in a series of other variants of SAM systems for the Indian Navy and Air Force being jointly developed with Israeli help under deals estimated at billions of dollars.

Indian Prime Minister Modi at a meeting on on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the deal to be executed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI).

A source said Modi was likely to visit Israel in June, and preparations were on in both countries.

The deal is for 200 missiles for five regiments, each getting 40 units. The missile has a range of 50-70 km.

“The system will be based on the older Barak system of Israel, which is in use in India. It is being changed as per requirements,” a defence source said on Thursday.

The systems will be manufactured in India and would have an 80% indigenous content.

The DRDO would play a crucial role in developing the target homing system. Deliveries would begin in 2023, a source said.

The two countries are also in an advanced stage of negotiations for the purchase of two more long-range Phalcon Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS). The CCS had approved the deal for additional AWACS last year that is expected to cost ₹7,500 crore.

India and Israel have stepped up their defence relations since Modi came to power.