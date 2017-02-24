Health workers protest against stoppage of health allowance

Non-gazetted employees of grade 1 to 15 from DHO Office and District Family Health Office (DFHO) Islamabad have voiced strong protest over stoppage of payment of health allowance to them.

The CADD Ministry has stopped the payment of health office through a notification. This allowance is paid to lower grade employees including lady health workers, male health workers and vaccinators who perform the duties in polio and anti-dengue campaigns.

The Health Department low cadre employees working in Bhara Kahu said that they worked in rural and remote areas to provide medical facilities to the masses but Ministry of CADD has deprived them of health allowance.

This move is unfair and tyrannical which has been taken by a democratic government, they said. We appeal to CADD Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to restore the allowance forthwith to mitigate their financial woes.