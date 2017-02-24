German company to help Punjab govt provide potable water

The Punjab government held a meeting here on Friday with Fichtner Water and Transportation Chief Executive Ulf Meyer Scharenberg and his team of experts.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that drinkable water was the basic right of every citizen. He said that this public welfare project had been delayed but that the process was being speeded up with the technical cooperation of the German company for the provision of potable water to the rural population.

Fichtner Water and Transportation Chief Executive Ulf Meyer Scharenberg assured that the company would provide every possible support to the Punjab government for the provision of drinkable water.

Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Ch Arif Saeed, planning and development chairman, the housing secretary, Saaf Pani Company North and South CEOs, and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.