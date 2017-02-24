It really hurts me to mention that Pakistan has been ranked the second-worst country in the world for gender inequality. It is one of the fundamental duties to provide equality to women in a society. There is no denying the fact that women play a significant role in many areas of development. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had stated that a nation can never be developed if women are not working side by side with men. Moreover in 1979 when many nations at General Assembly of United Nations accepted the convention on the eradication of all evil customs against women in society, Pakistan also promised to give gender justice and equality. But nothing has been practically done to stem the ranking of gender inequality. A majority of women cannot move beyond the status patriarchy assigns to them, thereby remaining excluded from developing necessary skills to be part of the workforce. Employment is also a very important fact to be considered in gender discrimination. In Pakistan, 98 percent top managers in banks and other financial institutions and industrial units are males. This clearly shows that women are not treated equally as candidates for top management positions. Males are given priority over females in a country where females are more in number.

As a result it is high time that we must regret and protest for all such activities against women. And also I want to request the government to please take positive steps for eliminating inequality.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat