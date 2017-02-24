First details of new Nokia 3310 revealed

The news of re-launch of Nokia 3310 handset took the internet by storm.

Fresh leaks have shed more light on the capabilities of the heavily tipped 2017 version of the handset, which is expected to go on sale for €59 (£50), The Independent reported.

According to Chinese site Vtech, the new Nokia 3310 will feature a colour screen, rather than the monochrome 84 x 84 display of old.

It won’t be particularly sharp, in order to avoid sapping battery life, but the splash of colour should make old favourite Snake a little more compelling to play.

It won’t run Android, unlike the other handsets that HMD Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia brand, plans to unveil at MWC 2017 this weekend, and will be marketed as a feature phone.

The new 3310 is also expected to be available in a range of new colours, including red, green and yellow, and will be slimmer and lighter than the original.

There’s a cult around the Nokia 3310, which was much-loved for a multitude of reasons.

It was well-designed, boasted terrific battery life and was incredibly hard-wearing, with fans hailing it as ‘indestructible’.

Consumers will be hoping that the revamped handset doesn’t stray too far from its roots.

Courtesy: The Independent