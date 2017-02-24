Deepika denies working in remake of Mr & Mrs Smith

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on Thursday negated reports that she was doing the official remake of Hollywood movie Mr & Mrs Smith.

“Well, let’s set the record straight because there have been a lot of rumours regarding a lot of films I am supposedly doing. I think usually there is a lot of dignity involved when an actor is approached for a film, whether it’s a narration or when an actor saying yes or no to a film,” she said at the launch of Gillette Venus Breeze.

“I had always maintained, when I am offered a film, I’ll talk about it, if not, I’ll never talk about it. All the speculation can go on. The only film I am doing now is Padmavati, it’s consuming all my life. When I have something else to talk about I will do that,” she added.

READ MORE: Deepika bags another international project

The Bajirao Mastani star said: “There is a certain decorum, conduct when you’re offered a film, whether you do it or don’t. I feel it’s not a very classy thing when an untrue information is given out regarding my work.”

After making the Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, there were reports that Deepika may walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

However, when quizzed about her Oscar appearance, the actor, cleared the air,”That’s an interesting question but no, no.”

Padmavati is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.