Anti-terror crackdown to be intensified: Murad

Sindh CM, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza take up law, order

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza on Friday decided to further intensify the crackdown against terrorists across the province.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting here at the Chief Minister’s House on Friday.

According to a statement issued here, the CM and Corps Commander discussed the overall law and order situation in the province in the light of the current wave of terrorism in the country.

They also shared the details of the operation intensified against terrorists and their accomplices in the city and in other areas of the province.

The chief minister said that in the light of the decision taken in the last Apex Committee meeting, ATC courts were being shifted to Central Jail Karachi for which he had issued orders to the Sindh chief secretary.

“With the shifting of ATC courts not only the force of 1500 policemen being deployed while taking the under trail terrorist’s from central jail to Clifton for hearing would be spared but their cases would be heard within the jail premises”, he said.

The two also shared the progress made so far on investigation into the Lal Shabaz Qalandar shrine bombing.

“The police, Rangers and secret agencies are jointly working to work out this case, and I am sure this would be solved shortly,” Murad said. He also expressed gratitude to the Corps Commander for his support after the Sehwan blast.

“I am also thankfull to the armed forces, Pakistan Navy and Air Force for their prompt support and cooperation”, he said.