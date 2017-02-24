Amitabh Bachchan turns down invitation by Queen Elizabeth II

Amitabh Bachchan will not be able to attend the reception of UK-India Year of Culture, a “rare invitation” – which was sent to the megastar by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Amitabh was invited by the royals for a special reception to launch the UK-India Year of Culture later this month.

His publicist said in a statement: “Yes, Mr Bachchan has been given a rare invitation by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to grace the UK-India Year Of Culture reception, but unfortunately due to prior commitments, he will be unable to attend.”

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the launch of Sarkar 3 trailer, scheduled for the first week of March.

His upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji’s tentatively titled Dragon, Kabir Khan’s production, Thugs Of Hindostan and Aankhen 2.