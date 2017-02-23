Subcommittee reviews foreign laws to make ECP more autonomous

The subcommittee for electoral reforms has started reviewing the laws of other countries in order to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) more autonomous financially.

Briefing the media, Federal Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said that more than 600 objections were received from various departments and political parties regarding the proposed draft of electoral reforms. “The committee has reviewed the objections and decisions have been made regarding completed on 57 objections’ he added.

“The objections which were decided on include the enhancement in of ECP powers,” he added and maintained that the ECP would be made completely autonomous to prepare budgets and create new positions within the commission.

The minister added that a new method is being introduced to make election transparent. Under this method, all presiding and returning officers would be bound to send election results to the ECP electronically.

Similarly, presiding officers would be bound to inform returning officers and the ECP about those polling stations from which results were not received till 2pm the day after the election-day. “Decisions regarding the raised objections will be made immediately and meetings of the subcommittee will be held two times a week”, he added.