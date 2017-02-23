Stokes, Woakes, Buttler to skip Ireland ODIs for IPL 2017

After fetching a record deal Rs14.5 crore deal at the IPL auctions, England’s Ben Stokes will now skip his country’s two-match ODI series against Ireland as he will be available for the entire duration of 14 league matches of Rising Pune Supergiants.

Mumbai Indians’ Jos Buttler and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Woakes will also be available for entire league stage and will only return post May 14.

However, white ball captain Eoin Morgan (KXIP), Jason Roy (Gujarat Lions) and Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) will be returning after the April matches get over.