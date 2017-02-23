Sir Syed University holds NESC’17

KARACHI: The 32nd IEEEP National Engineering Students Competition (NESC) 2017 was inaugurated on Wednesday with K-Electric Generation and Transmission Chief Operating Officer Dale Sinkler as a chief guest.

The event was organised by Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEEP) in collaboration with Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) at the campus.

The NESC’17 was in continuation with regard to the series of IEEEP All Pakistan Students’ Seminar that is held each year. The competition included Final Year Engineering Projects and Hack Town – the theme for smart city.

IEEEP Karachi Chapter Chairperson Asif Siddiqui and Convener Mona Kanwal also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dale Sinkler said, “It is high time for upcoming engineers to come out with innovative ideas to transform Karachi into a smart city. They need to step out of the box and look outside to bring the desired change”.

The chief guest called upon the upcoming engineers to utilise their engineering talents to make Karachi a ‘Smart City’ through their innovative projects.

SSUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jawaid H Rizvi welcomed the chief guest and the keynote speaker, organisers and participants, and described the event a high-profile thematic subject concerning everyone.

He hoped that the competitors would utilise their mettle to come up with innovative ideas to achieve the desired results.

An eminent architect-engineer, Arif Hasan, shared his views and concerns about ‘Hack Town’ concept and said that the results would not be achieved unless the planning broadly consisted of a number of closely inter-connected subjects like demography, social and physical infrastructure and management, economy, environment and ecology.

Addressing the session, Mr Arif Hasan pointed out that the major handicap was the lack of coordination among the organisations that develop and manage the ingredients of urban planning

In this regard, he cited the example of the University Road. According to the Karachi Development Plan 2000, the road was to be constructed to link the Karachi Master Plan Department with the KMC, KESC, Karachi Gas but it failed because of not using modern technology.

The inaugural session ended with a vote of thanks by SSUET Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali.