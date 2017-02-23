Sindh Home Dept issues threat alert for Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued a threat alert for the port city of Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department on Thursday, the Sindh High Court, Sindh Assembly, Empress Market, Zainab Market, markets situated at MA Jinnah Road and restaurants at Do Darya may particularly be the target of terrorists.

The Home Department called upon the authorities concerned to take stringent security measures by exercising extreme vigilance and high alert to ward off any untoward happening.

Nearly 150 people have been killed in eight terrorist attacks in the country in a new wave of terrorism.