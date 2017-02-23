Sindh govt approves scholarships for 1,100 candidates

KARACHI: Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar on Thursday approved scholarships for around 1,100 fresh candidates while presiding over a meeting of Board of Trustees for Endowment Fund.

Education Colleges Secretary Dr Riaz Memon, Endowment Fund Special Secretary Naseem ul Ghani Sehto and the vice-chancellors of various universities also attended the meeting.

The minister informed the meeting, that since 2002, so far 10,086 students had been awarded scholarships of Rs 1,150 million and presently the Sindh Education Department had allocated Rs 523millions under an endowment fund.

The minister further said that an endowment fund was created with Rs 200 million initially in the year 2002-2003 with the objective to provide financial assistance to the students hailing from a low-income background on merit cum poverty basis to acquire higher education in prestigious institutions.

In the meeting, 15 seats were allocated to Indus Medical College, Tando Muhammad Khan.

It was also decided in the meeting that the interviews of the candidates, who had applied for an endowment fund, would be conducted soon so that the eligible and deserving students might continue their education without any hurdles.

Dahar assured that the Sindh Education Department would provide all possible assistance to needy and eligible students to pursue higher education.