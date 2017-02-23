Rs 45,750m released for NHA projects under PSDP till Feb 2017

The government has released Rs 45,750 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till February 17.

An official source said that out of 22,000 million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway Rs 5804.800 million have been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1770.640 million have been allocated out of which 708.256 million have been released.

For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway Rs 4000 million have been allocated out of which Rs 2800 million have been released, he said. For construction of 118 km Thakot-Havelian Expressway construction Rs 600 million have been released while Rs 1771.600 million have been released for land acquisition of the project, he said. Rs 460 million have been released for construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35).

He said for the construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway a total of Rs 4,000 million have been released out of which Rs 5000 million have been released for land acquisition while Rs 2000 million have also been released for its construction.

For Basima-Khuzdar, a section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released, he said. A sum of Rs 13,600 million has been released for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).

As much as Rs 3400 million have been released under PSDP to ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in Dir.