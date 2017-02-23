‘Radio Pakistan has always promoted arts, culture of provinces’

Radio Pakistan plays a very important role in the promotion of arts and culture of the provinces during its 85-year-long history, said Layaq Zada Layaq, regional director while talking to members of cultural journalist’s (CJF) forum here at Radio Pakistan office on Thursday.

He added that today’s big names in the field of Pashto drama and music have all taken their start from Radio Pakistan and were polished to make their names throughout the country.

Layaq, who has been transferred as regional director from Azad Kashmir, in the beginning of this year added that efforts were being made to introduce new talent and polish their skills for promoting culture of the province.

Talking about some of the leading names who have taken start from radio included names such as the Pakhtun poetry legend, Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari, Ajmal Khattak, famous Urdu poet Farigh Bukhari and Urdu and Hindko writer and scholar Khatir Ghaznavi all have taken start from this institution, other legends such as famous poet Qalandar Mohmand and Pashto short story writer Zaitun Banu were also associated with Radio Pakistan.

Layaq while talking about his team members said that he has a team of very talented professionals including the Deputy controller Amir Nawaz Khan Marwat, Iffat Jabbar, program manager Zahir Shah Afridi and other staff that works with full dedication.

He added that from January to March, there has been changing in programs and new programs are being introduced in which they are also working hard to introduce new faces. He added besides the launch of new programs, several old programs would also be re-launched.

The regional director said that for the promotion of Hindko language, they have increased the duration of Hindko program ‘Rang Peshor’ from 15 to 30 minutes while new Hindko programs would also be started. He added that the duration of famous program of Radio Pakistan ‘Kar Kela’ has also been increased and efforts were being made to record this program in fields instead of studio.

Talking about the revival of Pashto drama from Radio, Layaq said that the drama will be re started from radio Pakistan Peshawar centre and a drama by name of Jaloon has already been started. He said the religious program Mehfil Melaad is being re-launched. He added that they have also started search for new voices in Urdu, Pashto, Chitrali and other languages for which so far 58 boys and girls have taken auditions. On the completion of 85 year of Radio Pakistan, they will also broadcast special program till March 6.