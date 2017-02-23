Punjab government organises committee for PSL final

The Punjab government has organised a committee in order to guarantee complete security during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, which is due to be held in Lahore.

Members of the committee include people from the interior ministry, law enforcement agencies, provincial ministers, and police who will be assessing the security plan in its entirety.

Among the tasks designated to the committee, foolproof security for national and international players as well as spectators in the stadium tops the list.

PSL final is scheduled to take place in Lahore, as announced by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Directives to carry out all PSL-related arrangements have been issued by the army chief, who has further guaranteed that his troops will remain on hand to aid police and other security organisations as well.