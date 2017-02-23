PTI leader Nadir Leghari may join PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Nadir Leghari has decided to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Nadir Leghari, who had joined the PTI in 2010, was elected president of the party’s Sindh chapter in March 2013 and the chairman of the Insaf Professionals’ Forum-Sindh.

Leghari was part of the PML-Q-led government in 2002 in which he served as the provincial minister for irrigation and power till 2007.

He lost his seat to PPP’s candidate Sardar Ahmed Pitafi in 2008 general elections and did not contest the last general elections held in 2013.

In his recent tweets, he criticised the government for failing to fully implement the National Action Plan (NAP), demanding PTI to stage a sit-in in this regard.