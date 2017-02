DUBAI: Third phase of Pakistan Super League will start today (Thursday) in Dubai where Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators.

On the points table, Quetta Gladiators stand first with 7 points, Lahore Qalandars second, while Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on third and fourth positions respectively.

Karachi Kings will be out of the tournament in case of losing any match.