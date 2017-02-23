President, PM condemn Lahore blast

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the DHA blast.

The president prayed for eternal peace of departed souls and expressed sympathies with bereaved families and the injured. He vowed that terrorism will be rooted out from the country as militants cannot discourage them with such cowardice activities.

In a statement from Prime Minister House, the premier expressed grief over the blast and sought a report in this regard. He also directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, while condemning the attack, sought an immediate report of the incident.

Furthermore, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Lahore President Pervaiz Malik also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the DHA blast.