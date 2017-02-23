PML-N worker illegally occupies orphans’ land in Taxilla

A PML-N worker and Municipal Committee member Sajid Mehmood in a locality of Taxilla has allegedly occupied the precious land of orphans, sources said on Wednesday.

According to details, 30 Marla land was purchased by Naseem Bibi, late Muhammad Ikhlaq and late Muhammad Riaz in Mauza Jhangia Thatha Khel Road, Taxilla in 2004.

After the death of owners, land was legally inherited to their children. Land was not transferred to the children’s as at that time their age was less than eighteen. But the victim’s family had constructed the boundary walls on their plot.

In an application written by the victims to NA Deputy Speaker Javed Abbasi, it is stated that Municipal Committee Member Sajid Mehmood in Taxilla had allegedly occupied their land and started construction work on it.

In a written application available with Pakistan Today, it has been claimed that the victims bared loss of Rs 0.4 million as the boundary wall was demolished by the aforementioned party worker.

Victim’s now claimed that Sajid Mehmood was enjoying full protocol from police, district administration as every authority was reluctant to take action against him. Victims of NA-18 have demand an inquiry into the matter and sought justice from Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali.