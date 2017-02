The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday issued show cause notices to 31 news channels for a telecast of a news item about a bomb blast in Gulberg locality of Lahore without verification.

The PEMRA had given seven days to the management of the said channels for a reply to the notice.

Following a deadly blast in a shopping centre in Lahore’s Defence area, a news report about the second explosion in Lahore turned out to be a hoax.