‘Pakistan holds potential to become regional hub of IT’

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the country has become the third largest E-Commerce country in the world and has the potential to become a regional hub of Information Technology (IT).

He was addressing a ceremony arranged by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to launch the Smart and Safe University projects. He said that no nation can advance without making significant progress in the field of IT.

He said twenty thousand scholarships will be provided to the youth by the end of next year. Speaking on this occasion, Federal Education Federal Minister Baleegh- Ur- Rahman said, the government is committed to providing an opportunity for higher education to the youth.