NRSP organises awareness session on mother, child health

MIRPURKHAS: The National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) organised an awareness session on better maternal and child health care with the theme ‘Islam and role of Scholars’ in Karachi on Thursday.

District Coordinator Shabbir Muhammad Baloch said that the NRSP has been making all-out efforts for an improvement of mother and child health in 10 districts of Sindh.

He said besides this, the community lady health workers and village support committees have also been formed.

Baloch further said that the NRSP has also been trying to bring religious scholars on board for the cause.

Addressing the session, Moulana Muhammad Sharif Hazarvi said, “Islam, besides better education of children, also urges to care for better health of children”.

He said all the scholars in their sermons should also promote awareness regarding maternal and child health.

The session was attended by the Communication of Pakistan, Zain-ul-Abideen Centre members, NRSP Admin Sufyan Zahid and different scholars.