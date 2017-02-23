No cheating: Rangers to be deployed at SSC exam centres

KHAIRPUR/GHOTKI: Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Sayed Aijaz Ali Shah on Thursday warned that criminal cases would be registered against the students as well as the teachers found cheating during examinations.

He expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Sukkur, Secondary School Certificate examinations of BISE.

The meeting was attended among others by Ghotki SSP Masood Banghash, Sukkur BISE Secretary Amanullah Ansari, Ghotki Additional Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho, and the assistant commissioners, head Masters, principals and officers of Education Department of the district.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that the Rangers and Police would be deployed at examination centres to stop the copy culture.

He also warned that an FIR would be lodged on behalf of the state against anyone found of cheating during examinations.

The deputy commissioner also urged the private school to install the CCTV cameras, construct the boundary walls of the schools and appoint security guards within three weeks, any school found in violation of directions issued would be sealed, he added.

The BISE secretary informed the meeting that 32 centres have been established in district Ghotki for the SSC examinations.