‘Nawaz Sharif is founder of new Pakistan’

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that the PTI was afraid of economic achievements of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif; therefore, it was targeting him.

“Nawaz Sharif is the founder of new Pakistan”, he said.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said that in the past dictator Pervaiz Musharaf derailed democratic process by toppling the elected government and now once again Imran Khan was making efforts to overthrow the government.

He said that Panama case was a political issue, adding Imran Khan, Shaikh Rashid and Sirajul Haq were exploiting the issue for media trial of PML-N to get political mileage in the upcoming elections.

Saad Rafique said PTI’s politics of agitation on Panama issue and media trial was only meant to defame Sharif family.

He said the economy had been stabilised due to effective policies of the present government.

The minister said that PML-N would fight Panama case in the court of public.