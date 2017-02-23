Militants, facilitators involved in Sehwan blast traced, CM told

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has organised three different panels to find and the militants, their facilitators and all those involved in the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine attack.

According to sources, a number of perpetrators were traced from the call data records and the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the shrine.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Inspector General of Police A.D. Khowaja, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Counter-Terrorism Department chief Sanaullah Abbasi, Brig Nadir Hussain of Rangers, Home Secret­ary Qazi Shahid Parvaiz and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

One of the three teams was sent to Punjab for arresting some people belonging to the banned Hizbut Tahrir, identified as “facilitators” of the man who blew himself up in the Qalandar’s shrine.

The second team was dispatched to Wadh and Jhal Magsi in Balochistan to trace suspects who were in telephonic contact with those carrying out the attack.

The third team was sent to Dadu, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Shikarpur for the arrest of those who had brought the suicide bomber to the shrine for carrying out the attack.

Out of the 10 suspects, arrested in Dadu and Sehwan, six persons had been cleared after preliminary questioning and the remaining ones were being questioned, the committee was informed.

A subcommittee of this committee will keep the chief minister informed about day-to-day actions.

The CM has directed all the agencies to investigate the blast individually and share their findings with each other. “If we successfully worked out this case then we would be able to stop such incidents in future,” the CM told the meeting.

The CM has issued directives for guaranteeing the safety of “soft targets”. He was also briefed on the details of the operation launched in different districts of the province and the number of arrests made so far.