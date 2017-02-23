LHC issues notice to federal, Punjab governments on Hafiz Saeed’s detention

The detention of Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) Chief Hafiz Saeed and four of his aides, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Mufti Abdul Rehman Abid, Abdullah Abaid and Qazi Kashif Niaz, has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

A division bench of the LHC headed by Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmad held a hearing on Wednesday. Hafiz Saeed’s lawyer said that the Saeed and other JuD leaders had been detained because of foreign pressure and without any charges.

A number of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation pamphlets and booklets were submitted as part of the petition to highlight the organization’s alleged humanitarian work in different parts of the country.

The LHC issued a notice to the Punjab home department and federal government regarding Saeed’s detention.

The court also directed the home department to submit its response by March 7.