Lahore DHA schools to remain closed on Friday

LAHORE: The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) administration on Thursday announced the closure of all educational institutions located in the society on Friday (February 24).

The schools will remain closed in order to beef up security arrangements at the institutions.

Parents of students have been asked through text messages not to send their children to schools on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Director of Education (colleges) in Lahore Division on Thursday issued a notification to cancel different events, functions, sports days, and convocations in colleges with immediate effect.

The notification gave directions to put in place all the security measures according to the duly circulated SOPs on security matters. It also mentioned that entry points should be monitored more vigilantly.

The notification was also forwarded to the Secretary and Special Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Higher Education Department, Lahore.