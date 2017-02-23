Lahore DHA schools to remain closed on Friday

2 hours ago BY APP
Pakistani soldiers stand gaurd as students leave the Army Public School after it was reopened following an attack there by Taliban militants in Peshawar on January 12, 2015. Child survivors of Pakistan's worst ever terrorist attack returned to the school where Taliban militants massacred their classmates January 12, with both the students and their parents expressing a mixture of defiance and apprehension. The December 16, 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar by a group of gunmen and suicide bombers claimed the lives of 150 people, mostly children, and prompted a bout of national soul-searching even in a country used to high levels of militancy. AFP PHOTO / A MAJEED

 

LAHORE: The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) administration on Thursday announced the closure of all educational institutions located in the society on Friday (February 24).

The schools will remain closed in order to beef up security arrangements at the institutions.

Parents of students have been asked through text messages not to send their children to schools on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Director of Education (colleges) in Lahore Division on Thursday issued a notification to cancel different events, functions, sports days, and convocations in colleges with immediate effect.

The notification gave directions to put in place all the security measures according to the duly circulated SOPs on security matters. It also mentioned that entry points should be monitored more vigilantly.

The notification was also forwarded to the Secretary and Special Secretary, Government of the Punjab, Higher Education Department, Lahore.

 



