Iran, Pakistan to join hands for trade prosperity

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pakistani PM’s Adviser Sartaj Aziz discussed issues of mutual interest and implementation of bilateral trade projects signed between the two countries.

Sartaj Aziz, expressing gratitude to the Islamic Republic for sympathizing with Pakistani nation and government on recent terrorist attacks, called for a boost in regional cooperation to counter the irreparable consequences of terrorism.

He expressed satisfaction with his visit to Tehran and meeting senior Iranian officials, including Zarif.

Pointing to the terrorist attacks in his country, Aziz said Pakistani government has taken measures to fight against the spread of terrorism.

Backing the acceleration of collaborative measures and cooperation regarding the joint trade projects, Sartaj Aziz said Islamabad seeks to speed up the plans.

Zarif, for his part, condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and expressed Iran’s willingness to cooperate in eradicating terrorism in the region.

He also said Tehran and Islamabad enjoy “good political relations,” adding that the two neighbours are set to implement projects in different economic sectors, including power transmission, energy, banking, customs and cross-border exchanges.

“We expect that with the joint efforts to strengthen the relations and accelerate projects’ implementation, the two countries witness a boom in bilateral trade relations which benefit the two and the region as well,” he added.

He said that President Hassan Rouhani recently paid a visit to Kuwait and Oman in line with the Islamic Republic’s efforts to enhance understanding among regional countries to help solve crises in the region.

Pakistani PM’s Adviser Sartaj Aziz, heading a high-ranking delegation composed of secretaries of defence and water and power, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

He met with Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan on Tuesday and exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as ways to fight against terrorism and extremism.