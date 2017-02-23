India’s BJP leader arrested for kicking pregnant woman

A pregnant woman lost her baby after being kicked in the stomach during a scuffle with BJP leaders in West Bengal, The Hindustan Times reported.

Mayarani Santra lost her unborn baby when she intervened in a fight between her brother-in-law, Shambhu Chandra Das, and BJP members.

The incident occurred during Kirtan – a musical programme where Das got into a quarrel with the political party members for complaining that the volume of the microphone was too loud.

According to Scroll.in, Santra was first rushed to the Dhubulia Rural hospital then transferred to Krishnagar Sardar Hospital where she lost her baby on Thursday afternoon.

Following a police complaint by Das against five persons including BJP pradhan Palash Kumar Biswas, the police arrested the accused on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, the BJP panchayat chief, Biswas denied the charges and blamed Trinamool Congress Party of framing him.

