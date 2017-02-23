FATA’s development projects to be included in PSDP for FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) recommended the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform to include proposed development projects of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current financial year.

The meeting was held in Committee Room of old PIPS, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Jamal-ud-Din.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs including Muhammad Nazir Khan, Ghalib Khan, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Iffat Liaqat and the other.

The NA body also recommended the Ministry of Planning to allocate the requisite budget in the PSDP in order to complete the development projects of FATA on time.

The committee considered the proposed 38 unapproved new development projects under the PSDP in detail.

The committee in principal approved the said development projects, however, decided that the members belonging to FATA would prioritise the projects in their respective constituencies and will forward the same to the Standing Committee chairman within three working days which will subsequently be forwarded to the Ministry of SAFRON for further necessary action.

The FATA Secretariat chief economist briefed the committee on the objective and an importance of the said proposed development projects for inclusion in the PSDP for the current financial year in detail.

He informed that FATA warranted special attention for inclusion of maximum development projects in the PSDP 2017-18.