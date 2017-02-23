ECP adjourns Khan’s disqualification hearing till March 16

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the disqualification reference filed by National Assembly speaker against PTI Chairman Imran Khan till March 16.

A five member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan will resume the hearing.

During the course of hearing, PML-N counsel Akram Shaikh argued that Imran Khan had mislead the ECP regarding his Bani Gala residence land and did not privy the ECP regarding its money trail. He informed the ECP that Imran Khan had used two CNIC at different times adding that Khan was not sadiq or ameen.

Shaikh informed the ECP that two new allegations had been filed by the PML-N which were not include in the references submitted by speaker.