Del Potro begins 2017 with a convincing win

Former US Open champion, Juan Martin Del Potro has started off this year quite majestically at the Delray Beach Open, winning in straight sets and rising above an opening set tumble during the match.

Del Potro wasn’t at his best in the beginning, particularly on his backhand. But he made use of his powerful serve and blasted enough forehand winners to beat the South African 6-4, 6-4.

He managed to strike five aces and won 84 percent of his first serve points in the first round battle between the two former tournament winners.

In another marquee matchup Tuesday, Canadian top seed Milos Raonic blasted 10 aces in downing US qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4 to reach the second round.