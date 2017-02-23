Blast in Lahore kills 7, injures 24

LAHORE: At least seven people were killed while 24 others sustained injuries in a blast (originally suspected to be a generator explosion) at a restaurant in Z Block of DHA on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the injured have been shifted to Services Hospital. The blast was so powerful that windowpanes of the restaurant, nearby buildings and parked vehicles were broken. Police are still looking into the matter. Pak Army quick responsive team have also reached the spot.

TV footage is showing bricks strewn in the popular commercial area. The shops surrounding the blast site have also been damaged.

The market has been sealed by law enforcement personnel and a search operation is ongoing.

According to media reports, the explosion occurred inside a restaurant and has caused considerable damage to nearby buildings.

Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah said after the blast: “There was no reason to target the building. I have been informed that plaza was not inaugurated yet.”

People panicked as soon as the explosion was heard, and eyewitnesses described people evacuating buildings and running far away from the commercial area.

Emergency has been declared in General Hospital.

The report of the blast comes as cities across the Pakistan are on high alert after a wave of deadly terror attacks.

A day earlier, a massive urban counter-terrorism operation was announced by the military.