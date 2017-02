Blast heard in Gulberg area of Lahore

A blast was heard near the Gulberg area of Lahore on Thursday (Today).

An explosion reportedly took place opposite McDonald’s restaurant, in front of Home Economics College at Main Boulevard Gulberg, according to police.

Authorities have cleared Home Economics College.

No casualties have been reported yet but several vehicles were damaged.

Police and rescue teams have reached the spot.

Emergency has been declared in all hospitals across Lahore.

However, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and Rescue 1122 In-charge punjab said no blast has been reported in Gulberg.