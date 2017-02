KARACHI: Model Ayyan Ali has left for Dubai from where she will go on to the Srilanka after the government removed her name from the entry control list (ECL).

A notification issued by the interior ministry had declared her name removed from the ECL in accordance with the January 30 supreme court decision.

The model had been prohibited from leaving the country ever since she was arrested at Benazir Bhutto international airport on money-laundering allegations.