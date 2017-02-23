APC calls for new rules to combat terrorism

KARACHI: An All-Parties Conference called by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on Thursday called for evolving new rules to fight the menace of terrorism, with Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palejo expressing concerns over least implementation of the National Action Plan in Sindh. The session was attended by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leaders as well.

“Polices made 1200 years ago cannot be implemented today,” Palejo, a nationalist leader, remarked.

He said effective measures were needed to stamp out terrorism, adding that the leaders would not take dictation from others to bring betterment in the country.