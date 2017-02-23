A successful PSL final in Lahore positive development for cricket, says Misbah

Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that it is going to be a positive development for Pakistan cricket and its fans if a successful PSL final is held in Lahore.

“It is a positive development for cricket in Pakistan and for the fans, who have missed out on international cricket in the country,” said Haq.

He further added that since it is not possible for everyone to travel to the UAE to watch matches, a final in Lahore will be more exciting for the fans. “It is an exciting experience for the fans and the players that the final would be played in Lahore,” said the United captain.

When asked about the forthcoming tour to the West Indies and about his retirement plans, he said that his fans would come to know about it soon.

In an earlier statement, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan had also lauded the decision to host the final in Lahore, “A successful final in Lahore will definitely send a positive message to all that the security situation in Pakistan is getting better,” the chairman had said on Tuesday.