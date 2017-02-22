Watchman of an under-construction plaza killed

A watchman of an under-construction plaza has been allegedly killed by some unknown suspects within the jurisdiction of Sihala Police Station.

According to media reports, Bakhat Ron, sister of the victim has lodged a complaint with local police that his brother, Abdul Kareem was working as a watchman in an under-construction plaza. She claimed that some unknown persons had killed his brother. Duty officer of Sihala police said that the victim was killed after having been tortured and beaten mercilessly. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.