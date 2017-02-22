‘US will continue assisting Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks’

The US will continue to work in partnership with Pakistan to dismantle terrorist networks, US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale said while talking to Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Hale condemned the recent horrific terrorist attacks across Pakistan and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasised that US forces in Afghanistan had worked closely with their Afghan counterparts to strike the very groups which had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Pakistan.