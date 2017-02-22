US to make things difficult for illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has come out with a tough new order on Tuesday which is supposedly going to make things difficult for the 11 million undocumented foreigners that currently reside in America.

The orders sent shivers through US immigrant communities, where millions of people who have spent years building families and livelihoods in the country, most of them from Mexico and Central America, were seriously threatened with deportation for the first time in decades.

Rights groups labelled the move a “witch hunt,” warning that mass deportations would damage families with deep roots in the United States and hurt the economy.

But John Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who issued the new orders in two memos, said they were necessary to address a problem that has “overwhelmed” government resources.

“The surge of illegal immigration at the southern border has overwhelmed federal agencies and resources and has created a significant national security vulnerability to the United States,” he said in one of the memos.

The new rules make it easier for border patrol and immigration officers to quickly deport any illegal immigrants they find, with only a few exceptions, principally children.

The priority will remain undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, as well as anyone who has been charged or potentially faces criminal charges.

However, people deemed as low priority for deportation by the previous administration of Barack Obama — generally, anyone not tied to a crime — are no longer protected.

The memos followed up on Donald Trump’s order, issued just after his January 20 inauguration, for authorities to crack down on illegal immigration by tightening enforcement and building a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,145-kilometer) US-Mexico frontier.

In the memos, Kelly ordered immediate action to begin planning the wall. He also ordered the hiring of 15,000 more officers for the Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies.

Trump campaigned for the White House on a promise to crack down on what he characterised as a source of widespread crime and a drag on the economy.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump “wanted to take the shackles off” officials enforcing the laws.

There are approximately 534,000 pending immigration cases in the courts nationwide, and that agents have apprehended more than 93,000 people trying to sneak into the country in October and November alone.

Pro-immigrant groups, already nervous after hundreds were arrested in a series of ICE raids on immigrant “sanctuary cities” two weeks ago, expressed shock and outrage.

At the Statue of Liberty in New York a banner reading “refugees welcome” was unfurled.

Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, predicted strong legal challenges to the new policy.

“These memos confirm that the Trump administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the wellbeing of our communities and even protections for vulnerable children, in pursuit of a hyper-aggressive mass deportation policy,” he said.