Sindh CM calls for ruthless action against terrorists

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the Rangers and police to pursue ruthless crackdown against terrorists while presiding a high-level meeting to review security situation in the CM House in Karachi.

He said, “Terrorists want to destabilise Pakistan, particularly Karachi- an economic hub of the country- so that foreign investment could be blocked”.

He directed that security of important national installations and places of worship including mosques, imambargahs be beefed up.

Murad Ali Shah has constituted a top-level authoritative committee under the supervision of Rangers DG to inform the CM daily on law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister was informed that the personnel of intelligence agencies have also been deployed in plain clothes.