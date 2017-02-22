Seraiki students demand national language status to 7 major languages

A peaceful public gathering of Seraiki writers, language activists and students from major universities was held in Islamabad on Tuesday. The demo was organized and lead by student-members of Seraiki Shagird Saanjh. The attendants gathered in front of the National Press Club, Islamabad. The event was held to celebrate the international mother tongue day.

The participants reiterated the point that the principle of primary education in the mother tongue was now part of the universal rights of humanity and it must be respected and implemented through bringing about appropriate policy, legal and institutional changes in Pakistan. Moreover, it is an imperative of state building in multi-lingual and ethnically plural societies like Pakistan.

Referring to a public hearing held by senators in Islamabad on the subject of granting national language status to 7 major languages of Pakistan including Seraiki, the demo demanded its implementation. They were of the view that the paradigm shift in the state policy in terms of recognizing and giving due status to national languages and cultural heritage would be helpful for constructing new tolerant and organic narratives and hence combating the menace of terrorism in Pakistan.

The participants vehemently supported 7-national language bill presently being discussed in the Senate Law Committee. They also demanded the immediate creation of a separate Seraiki Province to end the perpetual marginalization and exploitation of Seraiki belt. They said that Siraiki people belong to the central region of Pakistan and they have the most tolerant and peaceful culture and history.

The continued denial of their constitutional and democratic rights and demands would weaken the federation and democracy of Pakistan. This is the lesson that our present rulers from Punjab should learn from the historical event of February 21 in 1948.