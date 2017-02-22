Second phase of teachers’ training under CADD schools begins

The second training phase of teachers from the schools functioning under Capital Development and Division Ministry has started.

In the second phase, the teachers are imparted professional training. Around 2100 teachers are being provided training which will continue till May 2017. The teachers are given training related to foundation course of development of English and science language, mathematics, along with other training skills which improve the quality of academic syllabus.

During the first phase, around teachers of 22 schools functioning under CADD are being trained.

A final shape was given to the policy during a meeting chaired by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, where senior educational advisor to CADD, senior officials of education and FDE also attended the meeting.