Sartaj calls on Zarif, Dehgan in Tehran

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met Iranian Minister for Defence and Logistics Hossein Dehgan soon after his arrival in Tehran.

He was accompanied by Defence Secretary Zameerul Hassan Shah. Sartaj and Dehgan discussed measures to strengthen security along the Pak-Iran border and agreed that the Border Security Commission of the two countries will meet soon to ensure that the terrorists and the smugglers are not able to operate from each other’s territories.

During the meeting, progress on opening two additional border crossing points at Gabd-Reemdan and Mand-Pishin was also reviewed. During his brief stay, Sartaj also met Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif. They reviewed regional and global issues with special reference to the situation in Afghanistan. Later, Zarif hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting adviser.